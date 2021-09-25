Is Crockett Island Real on ‘Midnight Mass’? Technically, No, but You Can Still Visit

Netflix is known for being a streaming platform that also knocks original content out of the park. The latest is Midnight Mass , a horror series that takes viewers on a scary adventure that takes place on an island. But is Crockett Island real ?

Midnight Mass isn’t like a typical horror show. It’s the latest title in a slew of scary series from director-writer Mike Flanagan. His previous works include other horror shows that quickly grew popular including The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House, based on the horror novels by Henry James and Shirley Jackson.

Unlike some of Mike’s previous haunted series, this one centers on an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious priest.

And it’s left fans with one big question: Is Crockett Island on ‘Midnight Mass’ real?

The island is what brings to life so much of the scary moments in the Netflix show and for anyone wondering if it’s real, technically it’s not. However, you can still visit. Crockett Island as we’ve seen in Midnight Mass is not a real place. But the fictional island is a real location — it just goes by a different name. Unlike Mike’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was mostly computer-generated, Crockett Island is a real filming location.

Midnight Mass is filmed in Richmond, British Columbia, in Canada. The real name is Garry Point Park, and it makes a very convincing creepy island for Crockett Island. The park is beautiful and a whole lot less scary in real life.

“The unique rolling and open landscape Garry Point Park includes the Kuno Garden, a Japanese style memorial garden, beached logs and beach access, expansive open areas for picnicking and kite flying and power kiting, interpretive signage and the Fisherman's Memorial Needle on the south side of the park,” the website for the park reads.

“Additional heritage aspects in the park include a heritage moorage facility with buildings and docks at historic Scotch Pond located on the north side of the park.”

It would be hard to pick out the real filming location for Midnight Mass because the production crew went an extra mile to make the beautiful landscape look a lot creepier. The production team built a village in Garry Point Park, which was used for the location scenes in the horror show.

That's a wrap on MIDNIGHT MASS. It has been an extraordinary, unprecedented production, and I cannot be prouder of this amazing cast and crew. In fact - and I do not say this lightly - this has been the best production experience of my career. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 16, 2020 Source: Twitter

“Kate [Siegel] and I were the last Americans from the show to leave Vancouver, and from the airplane window, I could see our sets standing at Garry Point Park,” Mike shared on Twitter in December 2020. “They’d remain standing for months, at the mercy of the elements, and we had no idea when or if we’d be able to return.”