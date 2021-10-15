Who Is Dylan Arnold From 'You' Season 3 Dating? Is He Living the Single Life?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 15 2021, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Now that Season 3 of You has landed on Netflix, all eyes are on Dylan Arnold. In the show, he plays a troubled youngster named Theo who has an undeniable crush on Love Quinn. It’s obvious his crush on Love is something that will be detrimental in his life since she's a dangerous woman, capable of murder.
To make matters worse, she’s involved with a dangerous man who is also capable of murder – Joe Goldberg. The love triangle Dylan‘s character is wrapped up in sounds beyond messy and potentially tragic. Is Dylan's real-life relationship status the total opposite, or is he single these days?
Who is Dylan Arnold dating?
Lucky for anyone who has already developed a crush on Dylan Arnold since his dynamic role in You on Netflix, he appears to be totally single at the moment. Take a scroll through his Instagram and you’ll find that he enjoys spending time in nature, socializing with friends, posting sweet throwbacks, and occasionally showing off some of the artwork he finds most intriguing.
There aren’t any pictures, highlight reels, or videos posted to show off a possible partner, which leads us to believe there might not be anyone romantically in his life right now. Or if there is, perhaps they just enjoy their privacy.
Is it possible Dylan Arnold and Victoria Pedretti might be dating?
The notion of a relationship between Dylan and Victoria Pedretti might cross the minds of You fans at the moment, but there’s been no indication of anything going on there. Although Dylan plays the next-door neighbor who has a massive crush on Love, it doesn’t mean there’s anything happening between the two actors behind the scenes.
Victoria has remained pretty tight-lipped about her romantic life and chosen to opt out of sharing much on social media, which means no one really knows who she’s dating either. Or if she’s dating anyone at all.
What else do we know about Dylan Arnold’s love life?
Surprisingly, there’s not a lot to be said about Dylan's love life as he hasn’t publicly dated anyone since entering the Hollywood spotlight. He’s starred in some major movies over the years and worked alongside some A-list celebrities, so it’s possible he’s had the chance to interact with his future partner.
Some of those movies include Halloween (2018) and its sequel Halloween Kills. He also starred in After (2019) and its sequel After We Collided which premiered in 2020. His other notable roles include Laggies (2014), Fat Kids Rules the World (2012), and 4 Minute Mile (2014).
Regardless of whom Dylan chooses to date in the future — or if he dates anyone at all — we're glad to see him taking on incredible roles and living his best life.