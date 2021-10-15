Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti's Relationship Takes a Turn in 'You' Season 3

In the first two seasons of You , there’s a very clear arc as far as Penn Badgley’s character , Joe, goes. He finds a target, he stalks, he seduces, and then… well, that’s where the two seasons differ. In Season 1, Joe’s target, Beck, has a morbid ending once she figures out what Joe is up to. But in Season 2, things change.

Joe stalks Love Quinn, played by Victoria Pedretti, and as it turns out, Joe gets a taste of his own medicine. Playing off of attachment styles, Joe and Love are basically the same to a tee.

They will both go beyond any morality to get the person that they want. But once Joe “gets” Love, it seems like he might go off and find a new target. So in You Season 3, both Penn and Victoria have a more equal amount of work to do, but who has the harder job?