'After We Collided' Has Finally Hit Netflix in the U.S. — Will the Film Series Continue?
Since After debuted in 2019, passionate fans have banded together to discuss any and all things related to the steamy New Adult film adaptation. It's based on a book series written by Anna Todd, and it actually originated from Wattpad fan fiction about the One Direction members (namely, Harry Styles).
The main premise of the films is the on-and-off relationship between bad boy Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) and over-achiever Tessa Young (Josephine Langford).
A sequel, After We Collided, was given a limited run in the early fall of 2020. It wasn't widely released to audiences in the United States until it debuted on Netflix on Dec. 22.
Now that the die-hard After series fans are finally getting to see the highly anticipated sequel, many are desperate to learn if there will be more movies — especially since After We Collided ended on a significant cliffhanger.
Will there be another 'After' movie?
Aside from the fact that fans simply want another After movie to see Tessa and Hardin's chemistry continue on screen, there a few other compelling reasons why they want the series to continue.
For one thing, After We Collided ends with the return of a key figure, who has the potential to gravely affect one of the beloved protagonists (we'll refrain from spoiling the conclusion).
Plus, Anna Todd wrote five books in the After series. The third novel, After We Fell, takes place immediately after the events in After We Collided, and it's followed by After Ever Happy. The fifth work in the series is Before, which is a prequel centered around Hardin's life before he met Tessa.
Fans of both the book and the film series will be happy to learn that stars Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford will be reprising their famous roles for After We Fell.
While promoting the European release of After We Collided in September of 2020, the duo discussed the continuation of the After universe on Instagram.
"There have been lots of people working really hard behind the scenes," Josephine said, before Hero confirmed the exciting news.
"And we can finally tell you guys that the third and the fourth movies are officially going into production," the actor continued.
"That feels so good to finally be able to tell everyone," Josephine added.
What is the 'After We Fell' release date? Several roles were recast.
Though the After franchise stars did not reveal when exactly the next two films would come out, there are a few things that have been shared about what fans can expect.
Hero and Josephine confirmed that shooting for After We Fell and After Ever Happy wrapped in Bulgaria in December of 2020. The final two movies were shot at the same time, so fans are hoping that they won't have to wait too long to see what happens next between Hardin and Tessa.
There are a few cast shakeups that took place as well. Selma Blair (who played Tessa's mom, Carol Young), Shane Paul McGhie (Landon Gibson), Candice King (Kimberly), Charlie Weber (Christian Vance) did not return, and their roles were recast.
The official Instagram account for the After franchise confirmed that there were many changes in the cast list because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candice King gave birth to her second daughter in December of 2020, while Selma has Multiple Sclerosis (neither has confirmed why they didn't return).
"We are also shooting the films back-to-back, which means some of the original cast were not available to return for various reasons, whether it be scheduling or other commitments," the Instagram statement read. "They are all wonderful actors and will be missed, however, we think you're going to really be pleased with the immensely talented group chosen to take their roles."
True Blood alum Stephen Moyer will be playing Christian Vance, while Mira Sorvino is filling in as Carol Young. Chance Perdomo will play Landon in the next two films, and Arielle Kebbel will take over for Candice King.
It's also unclear if the Before prequel will ever be adapted for the big screen.
After We Collided is now available to American audiences on Netflix.