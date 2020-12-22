'After We Collided' Has Finally Hit Netflix in the U.S. — Will the Film Series Continue?

The main premise of the films is the on-and-off relationship between bad boy Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) and over-achiever Tessa Young ( Josephine Langford ).

Since After debuted in 2019, passionate fans have banded together to discuss any and all things related to the steamy New Adult film adaptation. It's based on a book series written by Anna Todd, and it actually originated from Wattpad fan fiction about the One Direction members (namely, Harry Styles).

Now that the die-hard After series fans are finally getting to see the highly anticipated sequel, many are desperate to learn if there will be more movies — especially since After We Collided ended on a significant cliffhanger.

A sequel, After We Collided , was given a limited run in the early fall of 2020. It wasn't widely released to audiences in the United States until it debuted on Netflix on Dec. 22.

Will there be another 'After' movie?

Aside from the fact that fans simply want another After movie to see Tessa and Hardin's chemistry continue on screen, there a few other compelling reasons why they want the series to continue. For one thing, After We Collided ends with the return of a key figure, who has the potential to gravely affect one of the beloved protagonists (we'll refrain from spoiling the conclusion).

Plus, Anna Todd wrote five books in the After series. The third novel, After We Fell, takes place immediately after the events in After We Collided, and it's followed by After Ever Happy. The fifth work in the series is Before, which is a prequel centered around Hardin's life before he met Tessa. Fans of both the book and the film series will be happy to learn that stars Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford will be reprising their famous roles for After We Fell.

While promoting the European release of After We Collided in September of 2020, the duo discussed the continuation of the After universe on Instagram. "There have been lots of people working really hard behind the scenes," Josephine said, before Hero confirmed the exciting news. "And we can finally tell you guys that the third and the fourth movies are officially going into production," the actor continued. "That feels so good to finally be able to tell everyone," Josephine added.