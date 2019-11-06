'After' Star Josephine Langford Addresses Sister Feud Rumors, and Maintaining Her Private Life

According to Deadline , Josephine Langford is joining the cast of the Amy Poehler-directed Netflix film, Moxie. The original movie, which is currently in production, will follow a young woman (Hadley Robinson) who organizes a feminist revolution at her Texas high school. The 22-year-old actor will play high school teen, Emma, who hosts her school’s television program.

Fans may be familiar with the actor from her breakout role in the 2019 summer YA film After. With a sequel already in the works on the adaptation of Anna Todd’s popular series of the same name, Josephine is certainly one to watch. So, with almost 2 million followers on Instagram, fans certainly can’t get enough of the starlet. From who Josephine is dating, to questions about reviving her role as Tessa in After We Collided, here’s what to know about the young actor.

Who is Josephine Langford dating? The actor reveals she likes her privacy. While fans are curious to know personal details about the actor, don’t expect her to share tidbits about her private life on social media. “My brain has so many qualities that do not work with social media. I’m an overthinker, I’m overly private, and those two personality traits just do not work when it comes to Instagram,” she told Refinery29.

Following the Australian actor’s performance in the YA movie about a “nice girl” who falls in love with a “bad boy,” rumors swirled of Josephine possibly dating her on-screen costar Hero Fiennes-Tiffin. While fans are holding out their chemistry in the film transitioned to real-life, the pair has not confirmed if they are in fact an item.

Josephine is related to 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. Yes, the two actors are sisters IRL. Though, big sis Katherine sparked internet rumors of a possible feud following a May 2018 interview with French mag L’Officiel. The 13 Reasons Why star — who played the titular character of Hannah Baker in the hit Netflix series and will star in the upcoming murder mystery Knives Out — reportedly made a comment that no one in her family works in the business.

“I just don’t understand the internet sometimes. I think that rumors are crazy,” Josephine told Refinery29 about the alleged “feud” rumors. "I think when you have limited content of someone, and I'm definitely not helping that, you just sort of take little parts of what you know about a person, and you extrapolate it. … We both got into acting on our own, completely separately, with nothing to do with the other one,” Josephine explained to the outlet about working in the industry.

After We Collided: Details on the YA sequel. As fans know, After, is an adaptation of a Wattpad One Direction fan fiction story, which garnered so much attention that it was published into a five-book series. The next installment in the franchise has announced that Dylan Sprouse will be joining the cast as Trevor aka Tessa’s coworker who takes a romantic interest in her.

“I’m very excited to announce to you that I will be playing Trevor in After We Collided,” he said in a video posted to the film’s official Instagram. “I cannot wait to bring ‘F--king Trevor’ to life for you, and I’m excited for you all to see the finished content. Can’t wait to start filming.”