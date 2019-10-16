This Is the Real College Where 'After' Was Filmed

If you haven't heard of the After franchise yet, you must not be obsessed with teen love stories, Harry Styles or One Direction. The highly anticipated movie follows Tessa Young, a freshman starting her first year of college at Rossmore University of Atlanta.

But many fans who've binged through the movie and fallen in love with problematic heartthrob Hardin Scott (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin) are wondering where After was filmed.

Surely you've noticed that Rossmore University of Atlanta is purely fictional, which begs the question of where the college scenes of this movie were shot. So, where was After filmed?

Source: Netflix

To recap, Tessa Young falls in love with older punk and bad boy Hardin Scott. Their love is fraught with the typical trials of young infatuations and things come to a head when, in a twist, Anna discovers that Hardin initially only asked her out and made her fall in love with him as a dare.

Thankfully, in spite of the humiliation that ensues, it's hinted that the couple reunites at the end of the movie. And this isn't completely unexpected when we consider the fact that the story was initially written as a One Direction fanfiction piece by writer Anna Todd in 2013.

Source: Netflix

Anna first discovered 1D fans creating punk versions of the band members by photoshopping tattoos on to them. She then used those punk versions of Harry, Liam and Zayn in her story about a young girl who falls in love with a British boy reminiscent of Harry Styles.

Fans of Tessa and Hardin's on-again-off-again relationship were hooked on the books. And although the names of the band members had to be changed for legal reasons in the movie, true 1D fans should be able to spot the similarities.

Both the movie and Hardin's character did get some backlash due to the fact that the story promotes toxic and abusive relationships, but nonetheless, After was so much of a hit that a sequel, After We Collided, has already been filmed.

Source: Netflix

Filming on the original After was initially slated to begin in June 2018 in Boston, Mass., but after Josephine Langford was cast as Tessa, it was announced that filming would instead take place in Atlanta, Ga. And although the books are set in Seattle, the movie and its college scenes, were filmed almost exclusively at Emory University.

According to the film's IMDb page, the coffee shop where some scenes take place was also shot in Atlanta, specifically at 720 Moreland Ave. After We Collided, which wrapped filming on Sept. 16, is set to be an equally thrilling saga.

"Tessa has everything to lose. Hardin has nothing to lose ... except her," reads the initial Amazon description. "After a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, Tessa and Hardin were on the path to making things work. Tessa knew Hardin could be cruel, but when a bombshell revelation is dropped about the origins of their relationship — and Hardin's mysterious past — Tessa is beside herself."