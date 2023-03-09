Tati Gabrielle Opens Up About Marienne's Fate in 'You' Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 4 finale of You. Although most fans aren't too thrilled with Season 4 of You following the predictable twist in the Part 1 finale, we just know they're rethinking everything after the jaw-dropping conclusion to Episode 7. The episode ends with Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) breaking into Joe's flat and finding a clue that leads her to Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), who's being held captive in one of Joe's glass cages.

As it turns out, Joe didn't actually let Marienne go at the train station — he slipped something into her coffee and kidnapped her unconsciously (he's been disassociating the entire time). With that in mind, there's no telling what else Joe will do to Marienne next. So, does Joe kill Marienne? Is she his latest victim? In an exclusive interview with Distractify, actress Tati Gabrielle opened up about her character's fate and if fans will see her again.

Source: Netflix Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy in Season 4 of 'You'

So, does Marienne die in 'You' Season 4?

To ease your (and our) nerves, let's get straight to the point: No, Marienne does not die in Season 4 of You. Nadia finds Marienne, and the two scheme to break the artist out of the cage and kill Joe. After a while, the serial killer arrives and Marienne comes face to face with the real Joe for the first time since being forced into the cage. Joe assures Marienne that he will let her go, but before that can happen, something terrible happens.

The two discover that Marienne is losing custody of Juliette, with the little girl's grandmother taking her back to the States. This revelation utterly destroys Marienne, and rather than kill her as imaginary Rhys wants, Joe intends to set her free. However, in a shocking turn of events, Joe finds Marienne dead in the cage.

Luckily, it's just a trick — after Joe takes Marienne's body to the park, Nadia finds and revives her. Marienne gets away and reunites with Juliette, hopefully living happily ever after everything they've been through.

Tati Gabrielle revealed she knew about the twist regarding Marienne.

When asked if she was shocked by Marienne faking her death, Tati told Distractify that showrunner Sera Gamble gave her a rundown of the entire season ahead of filming. "I remember Sera telling me when we had the phone call about it, and she was like, 'Marianne dies, but you don't die for real,'" she said. "And she repeated that to me about three times … she's like, 'so when you die, but remember, you don't actually die.'"

Source: Netflix

Of filming the scene, Tati said it was "one of the hardest parts of this season for me," adding that the "whole trick was so heavily layered, particularly the scene of Marianne having [a breakdown] over finding out she may never see her child again."

"My brain was having so much time computing how Marianne, who's not an actor, [could] put on such a performance," Tati told Distractify. "I was like, 'Oh, well, I mean, I guess she is a mom, though.' So like, just the thought of that, I know for many moms, because my own mom, the thought of losing one of her children could bring her to tears."

Tati also addressed if fans will ever see Marienne again.

Joe believes Marienne is dead, which gives her all the space and freedom to escape him once and for all. But will Marienne actually sit back and let him continue to get away with his crimes? Tati Gabrielle doesn't think so.

"I don't think that Marianne would just sit back, though she has the opportunity to," she said. "I don't think that she would just sit back and be like, 'Okay, well, I'm free now. Like I can go about my merry little way.' With the thought of knowing that he's out there, and in the case that he does find out that Marianne’s still alive, that puts her life at risk, and it puts her child at risk again."

Source: Netflix Marienne and Juliette reunite at the end of 'You' Season 4

Tati continued, "Seeing how unstable he is mentally shows that there's an unpredictable amount of possibilities of what he can sort of evolve into. So I feel like she would go to try to seek justice, not vengeance but justice."