The 'You' Season 4, Part 1 Finale Offers One Jaw-Dropping Reveal (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of You. The den of aristocratic douchebags decides to go on a weekend getaway while the eat-the-rich killer is still on the loose — what could possibly go wrong? A LOT, especially since Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is around and attracting chaos wherever he goes in Season 4, Part 1 of You. So, is he the one behind all the killings? Or is it someone else?

Article continues below advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, actor Ed Speleers — who plays Rhys Montrose in the new season — teased the jaw-dropping reveal and hinted at what fans can expect for his shady character in Part 2. There's a lot to unpack with the ending of You Season 4, Part 1, so stick around as we explain it all!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

'You' Season 4, Part 1 ending, explained.

After Joe confesses to Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) that he is being framed and stalked by the eat-the-rich killer, Adam (Lukas Gage) and Roald (Ben Wiggins) accuse Joe of being the killer and interrogate him. Joe then accuses Roald of being the killer, with his motive being his obsession with Kate; however, no one believes Joe, and he must run for his life in the woods.

Roald hunts him in the woods, but before he can do anything, Rhys appears out of nowhere — he knocks Joe out and locks him and Roald in a cellar. When Joe regains consciousness, Rhys shockingly reveals he is the eat-the-rich killer and wants Joe to kill Roald so they can pin the murders on him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix We can't believe Rhys is the eat-the-rich killer!

Joe doesn't want this to be his life anymore, but he convinces Rhys he'll go along with the plan. However, Rhys figures out Joe is lying and tells him he initially planned to frame Joe for Malcolm's murder, but once he found out about his dark past, he changed his mind. Rhys then sets Hampsie on fire and leaves Joe and Roald for dead. The two narrowly escape with Kate's help. In the end, Rhys announces his mayoral candidacy and Joe vows to take him down.

Article continues below advertisement

Ed Speleers teased what's in store for Rhys in Season 4, Part 2.

When asked if he was shocked by Rhys's confession, Ed Speleers told Distractify he "knew that was going to be happening, even in the very early doors." Ed also teased what's in store for his killer character in Part 2, saying, "in order to take the role on, when I was looking at the scripts early on, I was told what was in store."

Source: Netflix Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore and Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose in Season 4 of 'You'