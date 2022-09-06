Why Did Charlotte Ritchie Leave 'Call the Midwife'? Her Character Suffered a Tragic Death

In a 2019 interview with RadioTimes, Charlotte explained that leaving the series came down to her character maturing and finding happiness, which seemed like the perfect time to go.

"I felt like Barbara had gone through such a lovely journey, having arrived at Nonnatus House a sort of wreck and quite incompetent, or at least on the surface," Charlotte told the outlet. "And she's really grown up and become this adult. And it felt like such a lovely time, with her wedding to Tom, having found that happiness and reconciled with Trixie. It could be a good time to go."