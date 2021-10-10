Fans Are Eager for 'Call the Midwife' to Return to TV — When Is It Coming Back?By Anna Garrison
Oct. 10 2021, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
If you're looking for your next period drama obsession, Call the Midwife is here to deliver. The BBC drama series is about a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s. While the show primarily airs on PBS in the United States, Netflix also has the previous nine seasons available on their platform.
The show's first season was the most successful BBC season since 2001, with its engaging plots and tackling of topical subjects such as racism, abortion, poverty, religion and faith, epidemic disease, miscarriage, and more. So, when is Call the Midwife coming back? Here's everything we know about the show's tenth season.
When is 'Call the Midwife' coming back?
Typically, the show's seasons are eight one-hour episodes kicked off with a holiday special. The show is set in Poplar, London, and many of the filming locations are taken from East London. The show's concept is based on the memoirs of British nurse Jennifer Worth, who worked with the Community of St. John the Divine convent in East End, London.
The series' tenth season will take place in the year 1966. The season compares the practice at Nonnatus House with the private Lady Emily Clinic in Mayfair. Some of the subjects discussed in the season will include Phenylketonuria (PKU), diabetes, and abortion legislation. The Christmas special episodes will explore midwives at a mission in South Africa, the Outer Hebrides, and the convent orphanage.
Although viewers in the U.K. were lucky enough to watch Season (or "Series" for U.K. fans) 10 in real-time, American viewers get to experience the show for the first time, beginning on Oct. 3, 2021, through Nov. 21, 2021. According to a press release from PBS, PBS members can get an "early delivery" of the show using the PBS Passport app. If you have the PBS Passport, you may be able to watch the entire season before it airs on television!
Why did Emerald Fennell leave 'Call the Midwife'?
If you were a fan of writer-actress Emerald in shows such as The Crown, you might not be surprised to know that Emerald played Nurse Patience Mount in Seasons 2-6 of Call the Midwife. She eventually left the show in 2017, but fans were crushed at her exit. Why did Emerald leave the show?
As it turns out, Emerald had several writing projects to pursue, including season 2 of Killing Eve for BBC and the Oscar-winning feature film Promising Young Woman. Although fans would've loved Nurse Patience 'Patsy' to stick around, it sounds like Emerald has big plans for the future of her career! Currently, Emerald is set to write the upcoming Zatanna film for DC Comics.
Whether you're a casual fan or a devotee, Call the Midwife finally airing Season 10 in the United States is an exciting development for Sunday night TV! Be sure to tune in Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on PBS or stream previous seasons on apps such as Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and the Thirteen apps.