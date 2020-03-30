'Call the Midwife' Season 9 Is Far From the Beginning of the End

'Call the Midwife' Season 9 Is Far From the Beginning of the EndBy Chrissy Bobic
Season 9 of Call the Midwife opened with Winston Churchill’s death. Because the show has remained historically accurate in relating real-life events from that time period to the characters, it might leave fans wondering where it ends.
The midwives and doctors have all gone through so much, including character changes and life events, over the past eight years and with such a monumental episode to ring in Season 9, viewers might be wondering if this is the last season of Call the Midwife.
The show is actually based on the memoir Call the Midwife: A True Story of the East End in the 1950s and the two books that followed it in a full trilogy.
The book pointed out how under-appreciated midwives were in that time and Call the Midwife has done its job in portraying the struggles and triumphs of the women throughout the years. As they begin the back end of the 1960s, however, it certainly feels like the beginning of the end of Call the Midwife is coming.
Is Season 9 the last season of 'Call the Midwife'?
In March 2019, the BBC announced that not only would Call the Midwife return for its ninth season, but it was renewed for two additional seasons after that, as well as some holiday specials. This means the series will be on until at least 2022, barring any complications or long-term cast issues. Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas said in a statement that she was looking forward to continuing to bring the story to life.
"Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call the Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give," Heidi said. "We are blessed with the best cast, crew and audience a show could wish for and I could not be more excited about our future."
Season 10 filming was put on hold because of COVID-19.
Although there seems to be no end in sight for Call the Midwife as a whole, the BBC did announce that, because of COVID-19, Season 10 filming had to be postponed. In a statement, which was obtained by Good Housekeeping, the network explained that not only was filming for Season 10 put on hold, but filming for the 2020 Christmas special was also halted.
In a show of optimism, however, the statement also promised that "the moment the situation improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House will be back on their bikes, bringing babies and joy into your living rooms." It means fans likely won't get their yearly Christmas special in 2020, but hopefully production will resume in time to get Season 10 back on schedule.
You can watch 'Call the Midwife' on Netflix.
In case you need to catch up or if you want to rewatch Call the Midwife, you can watch the first eight seasons on Netflix now. Because there will likely be a sizable gap in time between the end of Season 9 and premiere of Season 10, you might need the refresher more than ever. At the very least, though, Call the Midwife will indeed be back after Season 9 and that’s kind of all that matters.
Watch Call the Midwife on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.
