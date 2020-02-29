Fans Have to Know: Is There a Future for the British Drama ‘Call The Midwife’?

We’ve been suckers for Call the Midwife since the show kicked off on PBS back in January 2012. The friendships, the families! Fans and critics find it to be the perfect mix of heartwarming, moving, and comical — and they can’t get enough of Nonnatus House.

The series started in 1950s East End London, and Season 8 brought us all the way up to 1964. It was followed by an eventful 2019 holiday special that brought the nurses to the Outer Hebrides to respond to a nursing shortage.

But what happens now?