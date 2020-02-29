Fans Have to Know: Is There a Future for the British Drama ‘Call The Midwife’?By Kate Brierley
We’ve been suckers for Call the Midwife since the show kicked off on PBS back in January 2012. The friendships, the families! Fans and critics find it to be the perfect mix of heartwarming, moving, and comical — and they can’t get enough of Nonnatus House.
The series started in 1950s East End London, and Season 8 brought us all the way up to 1964. It was followed by an eventful 2019 holiday special that brought the nurses to the Outer Hebrides to respond to a nursing shortage.
But what happens now?
Will ‘Call The Midwife’ return for Season 9?
That’s a yes! Season 9 is set to air on March 29, and eventually make its way to Netflix, which currently has all eight seasons available for streaming.
The season brings eight new episodes, set in 1965 — a time of radical change that promises plenty of drama. The season promises to address sensitive social issues and deliver more twists and turns in the lives of fanss' Nonnatus House faves, Good Housekeeping reports.
So which characters are returning this season? We can expect to see Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda, Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances, Helen George as Trixie, and Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, BT shares.
Here’s what fans can expect to see in Season 9.
Call The Midwife writer and creator Heidi Thomas has given plenty of insights into the coming season, and we’re here for it. She tells RadioTimes, “As the series unfolds, and 1965 rolls by, we see the team dealing with cases involving cancer, diphtheria, dementia, fistula, and homelessness.”
We can expect that the characters face such things as defiant patients, babies born out of wedlock, grieving parents, and the introduction of a brave new mom who is stricken with blindness.
There is also talk of threats to the Turner family, bumps in the road for Lucille’s romance, a special calling for Sister Julienne, and visiting medical students.
“Life, in some ways, has never been sweeter. But time and again, we see our beloved regulars patching over the gaps in the system with ingenuity, kindness and — that eternal, priceless, beautiful thing — their care.”
Rotten Tomatoes has also shared a brief episode description for Season 9, and we’re here for it.
And there are even more seasons in store.
That’s right! Call The Midwife shared via Twitter that the British drama has been renewed not just for Season 9, but BBC One also picked it up for Seasons 10 and 11. That’s three more guaranteed seasons, taking us up to 1967.
So, then, when we can expect Season 10 to debut? There is no official word yet as to when it will air, but the speculation is that it will follow other seasons with a spring release next year, in 2021. And fans around the world will be waiting.
Is it March 29 yet?
