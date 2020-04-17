The Stories on ‘Call the Midwife’ Always Feel so Real — Here’s Why

If you’re a big fan of the hit BBC period drama, then you probably already know that Call the Midwife is based on a true story — kind of. The show was first created by Heidi Thomas and was based on the memoirs of a real-life nurse and midwife named Jennifer Worth. Jennifer practiced midwifery in London’s poverty-stricken East End in the 1950s and wrote a trilogy about her experience many years later.

The first book, entitled Call the Midwife (bet you saw that one coming) was published in 2002. Jennifer’s second and third books — Shadows of the Workhouse and Farewell to the East End — came out in 2005 and 2009, respectively. As you’ve probably already surmised, the show’s Jenny Lee is based on Jennifer Worth. In fact, Lee is Jennifer’s maiden name, and she referred to herself as Jenny Lee in her memoir.