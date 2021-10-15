From 'Gossip Girl' to 'You' on Netflix – What's Penn Badgely's Net Worth?

It’s easy to have a huge amount of respect for an actor like Penn Badgley who can take on some of the most creepy and daunting roles of all time. He’s now portrayed the role of internet stalkers twice in a row as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl and Joe Goldberg in Netflix 's You . Being able to play a character so unlike your true self takes a lot of skill. Penn obviously has that level of skill, and that’s probably why his net worth is so impressive.

The original Gossip Girl series ran from 2007 to 2012, also starring Blake Lively and Leighton Meester in leading roles alongside Penn. He would eventually go in to star in You on Lifetime in 2018. The show has since been moved to Netflix where it's receiving a ton of attention and praise for being so binge-worthy and addictive. Penn's $8 million net worth is clearly a result of his incredible acting career.

Penn Badgley is an actor widely known for his roles in shows like Gossip Girl and You.

His family totally supported his dreams and decided to relocate to Hollywood. He chose to graduate from high school early to pursue acting as a full-time career and landed small parts in projects from The Young and the Restless to The Twilight Zone. Some of the bigger roles he did were John Tucker Must Die and Easy A but he’s most widely known for his role as Dan Humphrey in the original Gossip Girl .

Penn Badgley has a net worth of $8 million according to Celebrity Net Worth . Born in 1986 in Baltimore and raised between Virginia and Washington, he knew at a young age he wanted to be a performer of some sort. He started off in theater productions at the Seattle Children’s Theater leading up to doing voice-over work. It was then that he chose to fully pursue a career in acting at the young age of 11.

What does Penn Badgley spend his money on?

The last update we got about Penn Badgley’s home was back in 2019. According to Street Easy, he and his wife Domino Kirke sold their gorgeous Williamsburg, Brooklyn, loft for $2.15 million. What we know about the loft is that it included three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and was at one point listed for rent at about $8,500 per month. It included 13-foot ceilings, oversized windows, plank hardwood floors, spacious living and dining areas, built-in bookshelves, and an abundance of counter space in the kitchen.

They didn’t make it known where they were planning to move after the sale of their loft, but it’s very likely they're still based out of New York City in another location that is equally as nice, if not nicer. In June 2017, Penn dropped some cash on a beautifully untraditional second wedding with his wife, Domino.