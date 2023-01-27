Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Neon Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Offers One Bonkers Ending (SPOILERS) By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 27 2023, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Infinity Pool. After much anticipation, Brandon Cronenberg's latest feature, Infinity Pool, is finally in theaters. Starring the, in our opinion, criminally underrated Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, the sci-fi horror film follows a wealthy couple vacationing at an all-inclusive isolated island resort in the fictional providence of Li Tolqa.

After meeting another couple, James (Skarsgård) and wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman) soon encounter a culture filled with "violence, hedonism, and untold horror," according to the official synopsis. "A tragic accident soon leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: either you'll be executed, or, if you're rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead." It's totally bonkers, but by the end, viewers are confused. So, what happens? Here is the Infinity Pool ending, explained.

Source: Neon Mia Goth as Gabi Bauer and Alexander Skarsgård as James Foster in 'Infinity Pool'

Here's the 'Infinity Pool' ending, explained.

By the end of Infinity Pool, audiences will realize that the film elevates the "eat the rich" subgenre to new heights. After he discovers that there are no consequences he can't buy his way out of, James embarks on a dangerous and disturbing path alongside the other self-proclaimed "zombies," including Gabi (Mia Goth). The horror flick explores the debauchery that James and the others get up to, following them as they give in to every despicable desire that morality urges us to avoid.

The "zombies" slowly break James down, encouraging him to be as cruel and abusive as he wants. However, after the group tricks him into brutalizing a clone of himself, James is rattled, and in a moment of clarity, he realizes they don't have his best interests at heart. He tries to flee the resort, but the gang chases him down and forces him back at gunpoint.

Source: Neon

Gabi eventually reveals that she and the others think James is pathetic, having targeted him since he showed up at the resort. She says the group has been abusing him for their amusement, hoping to turn him into a fellow murderous tourist. He refuses the offer, and when he attempts to run, Gabi shoots him in the leg. Now wounded, he winds up collapsing outside a remote farm that may or may not be the home of the man he accidentally killed a few days earlier.

The gang eventually tracks him down and arrives with James's double, who they refer to as a dog. They tell him he must kill the clone to complete the transformation. He initially refuses, but when the double attacks James, he beats the clone to death.

The following day, everyone is heading back to America. On the way to the airport, the group casually chats about their lives as if none of the events from the past few days actually occurred. James is visibly shaken by everything, so much so that he decides to stay behind at the now-empty resort during its rainy season and accepts the reality that he belongs there.

So, was James a double at the end of 'Infinity Pool'?

Although the critically acclaimed (yet disturbing) film addresses one of the audience's biggest questions — Is the real James still alive, or is he simply a clone? — we never get any answers. For all we know, the police could've swapped the bodies last minute and allowed the real James to be executed at the hands of the victim's brother.

Source: Neon Alexander Skarsgård as a double of James Foster in 'Infinity Pool'