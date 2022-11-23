Mark Mylod's 'The Menu' Is a Mouthwatering Satire, but Is It Scary?

Known for his work on TV series like Succession and Shameless, Mark Mylod's newest film, The Menu, follows an unsuspecting couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) who "travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises," as detailed by the official synopsis.

With mystery and violence lurking in every corner, this is by no means an ordinary restaurant. Given the film's sinister undertones, you may be wondering, is horror on the menu? Is The Menu scary? Let's discuss.