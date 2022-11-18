'The Menu' Looks Like 'The Squid Games' of Fine Dining

With so many movies premiering on streaming platforms, it is rare that a movie actually makes us want to go to the theaters, especially if it's not part of the Marvel franchise. That was until The Menu.

Maybe it's the mystery behind the plot or the suspense and intrigue of the trailer. Either way, this movie is one the few that makes us want to see it immediately. With The Menu dropping in theaters on November 18, we're curious if it will be streaming anywhere? Let's find out!