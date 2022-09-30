'Smile' Sets the Stage for Horror Movie Season in October — Is the Film Streaming?
With October finally upon us, it's officially time to get spooky. What better way is there to celebrate a month of Halloween with the latest scary movies coming out? Between new theatrical releases and streaming shows, there are plenty of ways to get your fix of scares this month.
The first weekend of October gets a head start on the terror with a new film called Smile. The film was released in theaters on Sept. 30.
But with COVID concerns officially ingrained into everyday life and the popularity of simultaneous streaming and theatrical releases that moviegoers once enjoyed, the question still has to be asked: Is Smile streaming on any platform to accompany its run in movie theaters? Here's what we know so far about where and how you can watch the film — and also why it's rated R.
Is the 'Smile' movie streaming?
Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), a psychiatric doctor being stalked by a horrible smiling apparition. After witnessing the grisly death of a young girl who died while wearing a creepy smile, Rose becomes haunted by visions of people wearing the same smile and performing horrible acts. She soon begins to investigate the nature of this apparent curse and tries to find a way to stop it before she becomes another in a growing line of victims.
Interestingly enough, the film was originally slated for a streaming release. As a movie released by Paramount, Smile was set to be released on Paramount Plus so that people could watch from the comfort of their own homes.
However, the film was suddenly shifted to be solely released in theaters. For any horror fans hoping to hide under their sheets at home while watching, you can apparently blame Top Gun: Maverick for Smile being released only in theaters.
Per an early September 2022 article by The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins unveiled his hard stance on pure theatrical releases during a conference.
"Theatrical still has the greatest impact," he said, per the outlet. "That sort of theatrical release, 45 days later to streaming, that's working beautifully."
His comments came following the financial success of Top Gun: Maverick, which earned $1.4 billion throughout its theatrical run.
It appears that the success of that film inspired more theatrical releases for Paramount Studios. This includes Smile, which Brian mentioned scored "crazy well" in test screenings. Given the fact that Smile was testing so well, it's no wonder the release strategy was shifted so drastically.
We can also surmise that Smile could eventually see a streaming release some time in November, right around the 45-day mark that Brian loves so much.
Why is 'Smile' rated R?
FilmRatings.com states that the MPAA's R rating for Smile is due to "strong violent content and grisly images, and language."
If you want to know the specific details, ParentsPreview.com features a review as well as a thorough breakdown of where the film falls in four categories: violence, sexual content, profanity, and alcohol/drug use. For instance, it mentions that the film shows, among other things, people "cutting, stabbing, and burning themselves and others" in addition to a dead cat as well as corpses with gruesome injuries. There is also definitely a bit of cursing and swearing, though there doesn't appear to be any nudity.
You can check out Smile in theaters now.