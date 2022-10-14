'Halloween Ends' Implies That It Closes Out the Iconic Horror Franchise — Is It Really the Last Installment?

Regarding Halloween Ends, however, Jamie Lee confirmed that the 2022 film will mark the end of an era of utter carnage. We have no choice but to trust the cherished scream queen, right?

“For 44 years, I have tried to figure out why and how the confluence of a young girl (Laurie Strode) and a monster (Michael Myers) came together in the 13 films titled Halloween," she wrote in her October 2022 essay.

"And this month, as I play Laurie for the last time, in Halloween Ends, the final installment of the franchise, I am trying to figure out how to say goodbye to Laurie, who has taught me the meaning of the words ‘resilience,’ ‘loyalty,’ ‘perseverance’ and ‘COURAGE.’”