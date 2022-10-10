'Smile' Is Creepy Enough to Wipe That Grin Off Your Face — Let's Explain Its Gruesome Ending

The patient, Laura (Caitlin Stasey) — who carves a smile-shaped line into her own throat — has been dealing with a trauma of her own. See, after Laura witnesses her professor die by suicide, she is stalked by a demonic entity of sorts, one that takes the form of regular people and plasters creepy, cold-blooded grins on their faces. "I'm seeing something no one else can see except for me. It's smiling at me," she tells Rose through tears. Struggling to get anyone to take her seriously, Laura insists that her hallucinations are very real and incredibly dangerous.

Sadly, it's only a matter of time before a disquieting smile finds its way on her face, implying that the entity has taken over.