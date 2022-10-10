The Internet Is Thirsting Over the Way Emma D’Arcy Just Said "Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco in It"
Another day, another pop culture bit. This one hails from a clip between House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower). In the now-viral clip, fans have become enamored with the way Emma answers one of Olivia's questions.
And let's just say once you hear their answer, you'll know exactly why.
Keep reading to find out why we keep replaying "negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it" in Emma's voice in our heads.
Here's why everyone is talking about a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.
In the clip below from HBO Max, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy ask each other a series of questions in order to get to know better. And despite being Westeros’s biggest frenemies' on the show, they really do seem to hit it off in real life.
At one point in the interview, Olivia asks Emma what their drink of choice is. "A negroni," they answer, then adding "sbagliato." Olivia quips, "I was going to say the same thing."
But Emma is not done being absolutely charming. They chime in once more, "With prosecco in it," to which Olivia says, "Oh, stunning."
Fans immediately became obsessed with that exchange and specifically with Emma's answer. It's not so much what they said but the way they said it. Basically, folks are getting hot for the way they uttered "negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it." Their recitation was just *chef's kiss.*
In the comments on HBO Max's TikTok, people are swooning over her answer. "The voice, my friends, the voice," one person wrote, referring to Emma's tone. "The way they said 'with Prosecco in it' made me melt," another wrote. "I don’t want to even say what happens to me when Emma says 'sbagliato,'" commented another.
It's safe to say that Emma's voice has seduced the entire world.
And of course, when there's one viral clip, the memes quickly follow. "Negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it" quickly became the internet's favorite phrase of the day.
Is Emma D’Arcy dating anyone?
So, now that it is settled that Emma D’Arcy has the hottest voice ever — what is their relationship status?
While the British actress doesn't share too much about their personal life, there is some speculation that they may be dating director Thomas May Bailey, per Marie Claire. However, that is not confirmed.
Furthermore, in terms of Emma's gender identity, they use they/them pronouns. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they said, "I’m a non-binary person. I’ve always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity."