George R.R. Martin May Have COVID-19 to Thank for Finishing 'Winds of Winter'

"I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone," he wrote on his blog. "Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here."

Not only is that good news for fans who are anxiously awaiting the novel, but it also means that George is taking the proper precautions to stay healthy.