Kit Harington Might Be Attached to a New 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff
The feverishly anticipated House of the Dragon might not be the only program catering to George R. R. Martin and Game of Thrones fans this summer. A different Game of Thrones sequel could revive Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) character.
Currently in development, the new HBO Max show would aim to reveal where Jon Snow ended up after mercilessly murdering Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). What's there to know about the new spin-off? Is Jon Snow about to come back to life?
Kit Harington is in talks to resume Jon Snow's role in a 'Game of Thrones' sequel.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kit may be attached to a new live-action sequel that picks up sometime after the events portrayed in Game of Thrones. Kit, who portrayed Jon Snow, is the first Game of Thrones alum to spark rumors of this kind.
Jon famously dies in Season 5 of Game of Thrones. He is then resurrected in Season 6, Episode 2, thanks to the kindness and generosity of a witch named Melisandre (Carice van Houten). Blissfully aware of his parental legacy, Jon discovers in the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones that he is the son of Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding).
Further details about the Game of Thrones sequel have yet to be announced, but we will be back with updates once HBO officially announces its decision to put in a series order for the show.
'House of the Dragon,' the 'Game of Thrones' prequel, premieres on HBO Max on Aug. 21, 2022.
House of the Dragon, a new prequel co-created by Ryan J. Condal (of Colony and Rampage fame) and George R. R. Martin, the author of the much-beloved A Song of Ice and Fire book series, is coming to HBO Max on Aug. 21, 2022. Starring Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, House of the Dragon transports viewers back to the period preceding the timeline of Game of Thrones by some 200 years.
House of the Dragon is far from the only Game of Thrones-related show fans should keep an eye out for. News about Dunk and Egg, a prequel exploring Ser Duncan the Tall's and Aegon V Targaryen's adventures, first started circulating in January 2021. Steve Conrad was tapped as the showrunner at the time. It appears that a release date is yet to be announced.
Bruno Heller is working on the Game of Thrones live-action, 9 Voyages (aka The Sea Snake). Amanda Segel, the executive producer of The Mist, The Player, and Person of Interest, is developing a series titled 10,000 Ships (aka Nymeria). What's more, HBO Max is in the process of commissioning animated GOT-related content, such as The Golden Empire. In March 2021, several outlets announced that George R. R. Martin was working on a stage play. Further announcements on the project have yet to be made.
