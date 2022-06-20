Kit Harington Might Be Attached to a New 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff

The feverishly anticipated House of the Dragon might not be the only program catering to George R. R. Martin and Game of Thrones fans this summer. A different Game of Thrones sequel could revive Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) character.

Currently in development, the new HBO Max show would aim to reveal where Jon Snow ended up after mercilessly murdering Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). What's there to know about the new spin-off? Is Jon Snow about to come back to life?