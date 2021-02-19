'Tribes of Europa' Is a Sci-Fi Version of 'Game of Thrones' — Will It Be Back for Season 2?

The German series comes from the creators of Dark , a critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller that takes place after a child's disappearance. The show ran for three seasons, and fans long lamented about how nothing like it had come out since it concluded in 2020.

Sci-fi and fantasy fans rejoice, as Netflix 's newest addition, Tribes of Europa, features all of the best elements from both genres: a post-apocalyptic world, time jumping, and the conflict between four warring groups.

The show dropped on the streaming service on Feb. 19, and some viewers are already hoping that it will be renewed for Season 2. Find out if another season has been greenlit, and read on for a breakdown of the four tribes featured on the show.

Four groups were formed after a Global Blackout in 'Tribes of Europa.'

The series begins in 2074 after a major (unknown) disaster causes a Global Blackout. Following the calamity, four groups with very different goals form to try to gain control (think: Game of Thrones). There's the Atlantians, who are the most advanced, and their base has not been found. The group was unaffected by the Global Blackout, unlike the other states. At the onset of the show, an Atlantian pilot crashes near a different state's village, which sets the rest of the events in motion.

The second group is The Crows, who are the most violent. They're focused on a dictatorship, and their hope is to enslave the other groups through very brutal measures. Then there's the Crimson Republic. This state is intent on defending the other groups, and on bringing back some semblance of the civilization that existed before the Blackout. Many of the former European Eurocorps army members are in the Crimson Republic.

Finally, the Origines microstate is the most simple and peaceful one. The members believe that technological advancements caused the disaster, so they've rejected any and all technology. The three main characters on Tribes of Europa are siblings from the Origines group: Liv (Henriette Confurius), Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), and Elja (David Ali Rashed).

