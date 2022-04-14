On April 6, 2022, Joseph Gatt was "arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a minor online" after the Los Angeles Police Department executed a search warrant on his Los Angeles home, per USA Today.

Born in Notting Hill, London, in 1971, Gatt attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School and the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts before establishing himself as a sought-after actor with roles in Game of Thrones, Teen Wolf, and others.