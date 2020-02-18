We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jaqen H'ghar From 'Game of Thrones' Has One Face in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

When Game of Thrones ended, it took with it a slew of beloved characters that fans will never get back. But it also introduced a ton of actors they might not have otherwise known, like Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H’ghar, Arya’s faceless man mentor. So when Jaqen H’ghar appeared in the Stranger Things Season 4 teaser trailer, Game of Thrones fans rejoiced. Obviously he isn't reprising his role from the HBO fantasy drama, but it was still a big deal.

Now that everyone knows Hopper is alive, if imprisoned, some fans are itching to know who Jaqen H’ghar is going to be on Stranger Things. The one thing that’s clear is he isn't going to be playing for the good guys in Season 4. Though judging by Hopper’s predicament, he's going to need some good guys to come swooping in to save him.