Lord Corlys Velaryon, 'The Sea Snake'
Source: HBO

Meet the Powerful New 'Game of Thrones' Character Known as The Sea Snake

By

May. 6 2021, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

After HBO released new stills for the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, fans are excited about the new characters on the show. One of the most notable new characters is Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as The Sea Snake, portrayed by Steve Toussaint. 

This seafarer gives serious Dread Pirate Roberts vibes, and fans are dying to know: Who is The Sea Snake, and how is he significant to the plot? 

who is the sea snake got
Source: Getty Images
The Sea Snake is played by Steve Toussaint in the 'Game of Thrones' spinoff.

Here's a brief rundown on The Sea Snake, Lord Corlys Velaryon: His great-granduncle served King Aegon I Targaryen as the first-ever Commander of the Kingsguard. This means his family has been closely tied with the Targaryens for quite some time and is considered a chief ally to the Targaryens.

house of the dragon
Source: HBO
Lord Coryls is a celebrated seafarer, and his nautical skills brought wealth to House Velaryon. His moniker "The Sea Snake" was taken from one of his vessels lost in a voyage to Qarth. House Velaryon is wealthier than House Lannister or House Hightower and built themselves a seat of power known as High Tide on Driftmark, the largest island of Blackwater Bay.

The Sea Snake is also married to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, who is played on the show by actress Eve Best (Fate: The Winx Saga). 

sea snake reaction
Source: Twitter
Actor Steve Toussaint has been in many television shows that fans might be familiar with, such as Doctor Who, CSI: Miami, Deep Water, Pine Gap, and more. He was also in the 2010 film Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

House of the Dragon will be his first foray into the Game of Thrones universe, and fans are excited to see a character who could tip the scales in the struggle for Targaryen power. 

Fans of the show have voiced their excitement for The Sea Snake on Twitter.

When the first images of the show began to flood social media, fans were ready to devour every piece of new Game of Thrones content they could get. Not only are fans excited about the potential for a massive Targaryen civil war, but they're also excited for House Valeryon, who didn't make an appearance in the original series and will now have a chance to shine. 

sea snake reaction
Source: Twitter

Many fans are excited that The Sea Snake is getting time to stand on his own as a powerful character in Game of Thrones lore. He might be someone who could topple the scales. 

After all, by marrying a Targaryen, The Sea Snake does have some claim to the Iron Throne. While his ambitions may have temporarily put his children out of the running, his alliance could lie with whichever Targaryen sibling is willing to help reinstate his family's lineage. 

sea snake reaction
Source: Twitter

It sounds like House of the Dragon is going to be filled with "Fire and Blood" as the Targaryen name demands, and we can't wait to see what happens! Hopefully, fans who aren't familiar with the books will be given the opportunity to learn more about the characters as the show continues to film. 

House of the Dragon is anticipated to come out in early 2022. 

