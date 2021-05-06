Meet the Powerful New 'Game of Thrones' Character Known as The Sea Snake

Here's a brief rundown on The Sea Snake, Lord Corlys Velaryon: His great-granduncle served King Aegon I Targaryen as the first-ever Commander of the Kingsguard. This means his family has been closely tied with the Targaryens for quite some time and is considered a chief ally to the Targaryens.

Lord Coryls is a celebrated seafarer, and his nautical skills brought wealth to House Velaryon. His moniker "The Sea Snake" was taken from one of his vessels lost in a voyage to Qarth. House Velaryon is wealthier than House Lannister or House Hightower and built themselves a seat of power known as High Tide on Driftmark, the largest island of Blackwater Bay.

The Sea Snake is also married to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, who is played on the show by actress Eve Best (Fate: The Winx Saga).