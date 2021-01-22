A 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Titled 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' Is Reportedly in Early Development at HBO

A 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Titled 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' Is Reportedly in Early Development at HBOBy Kori Williams
Updated
If you just can't get enough of Game of Thrones, you're in luck. A prequel to the hit series, called Tales of Dunk and Egg, is reportedly in early development over at HBO. There isn't much known about it yet since it's very early in development, but the show is reportedly a "high priority" project for the network.
This wouldn't be the first GOT prequel. One is predicted to air in 2022, and HBO passed on another one that would have taken place thousands of years before the original series.
What is 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' about?
This Game of Thrones prequel is all about Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen, Dunk and Egg respectively. According to an exclusive with Variety, it takes place 90 years before the events of the George R. R. Martin book series A Song of Ice and Fire.
So far, there are three novellas in the Tales of Dunk and Egg series: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight, which was released in 2010. Then in 2015, the books were combined into a collection called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Even though George has talked about continuing the series, a fourth addition has yet to be released. As of now, HBO hasn't confirmed the prequel and Variety didn't name its sources.
What is the 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' release date, and who's in the cast?
As of right now, there isn't much known about the project. As it is still early in development, no one has been connected to it yet. Variety reached out to HBO and George, but they haven't gotten a comment. The article does say that this is a "high priority" project to HBO, according to their sources.
Are there any spoilers for 'Tales of Dunk and Egg'?
Right now, there are no spoilers for the latest spinoff. But the reaction to the series looks to be mixed. While some fans are really excited for this adaptation, others don't understand why this prequel was picked up without airing the prequel that's already been announced.
'Tales of Dunk and Egg' is the second 'Game of Thrones' prequel.
The first one was House of the Dragon. This series is based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It's about the Targaryen family and is projected to air in 2022.
Although, that time is still up for debate. When speaking to Variety, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said that the 2022 projection was his "best guess."
Variety also says there was a pilot for an unnamed Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts, but HBO decided to pass on the production. While there wasn't one particular cause for this, Casey told the publication that the show would have taken place thousands of years before GOT.
"That [prequel] was 8,000 years before the current show, so it required a lot more invention," he said. "One of the benefits of House of the Dragon is there was a text from George and there was a little bit more of a roadmap."