A 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Titled 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' Is Reportedly in Early Development at HBO

If you just can't get enough of Game of Thrones, you're in luck. A prequel to the hit series, called Tales of Dunk and Egg, is reportedly in early development over at HBO. There isn't much known about it yet since it's very early in development, but the show is reportedly a "high priority" project for the network.

This wouldn't be the first GOT prequel. One is predicted to air in 2022, and HBO passed on another one that would have taken place thousands of years before the original series.