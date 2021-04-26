What Is the 'House of the Dragon' Release Date? This 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Is Happening

What Is the 'House of the Dragon' Release Date? This 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Is HappeningBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 26 2021, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Say what you will about the way Game of Thrones ended — it’s hard not to get excited for the upcoming prequel, House of the Dragon. The spinoff takes place a few hundred years before the events that kicked off Game of Thrones and it is based on the George R. R. Martin book Fire & Blood.
You can expect some major Targaryen vibes, complete with the signature white hair and cringy incest. It's the first HBO-supported spinoff to actually have some meat to it, however, and fans likely want to know what the House of the Dragon release date is. But let’s face it — anything involving George R. R. Martin and Game of Thrones can’t come soon enough.
What is the 'House of the Dragon' release date?
Right now, the House of the Dragon premiere is still far off. In April 2021, HBO finally started production, however, and the plan is for the prequel series to launch in 2022. The official Twitter page for Game of Thrones released a photo showing the cast hard at work and, although it's just the beginning, the announcement was certainly promising.
HBO also announced ahead of its release date that House of the Dragon Season 1 will be 10 episodes long, so at the very least, there will be enough time to set the tone for the new series. And with George at its helm, it’s hard to imagine a show from the Game of Thrones universe that doesn’t win over fans almost immediately.
Fire will reign 🔥#HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates. pic.twitter.com/lc3dhIcm5u— 🔥 Game of Thrones 🔥 (@GameOfThrones) April 26, 2021
What will 'House of the Dragon' be about?
If you’re looking for the closest thing to a play by play of the show's plot, you can refer to George's companion book Fire & Blood, on which the new series is based. It chronicles the entire history of House Targaryen. A lot of the family’s history was hinted at throughout Game of Thrones, but House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before the original series began.
The new show will likely focus on how the Targaryens took over Westeros with their fleet of dragons and united the Seven Kingdoms. There might also be some cursory mentions of other important houses in Westeros, like the Lannisters and Starks, because in other ways, they are just as important to the history of Westeros as the Targaryens are.
Who will be in 'House of the Dragon'?
You won't see Emilia Clarke reprise her role as the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen, first of her name, etc. But you will meet other Targaryens and a ton of other characters never before known to the casual Game of Thrones fan.
Eve Best will play Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. Paddy Considine will play Viserys Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy will be Rhaenyra Targaryen. There's also Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, just to name a few.
The last-known dragons were used by House Targaryen to take over Westeros 300 years before the War of the Five Kings, which began with Robert Baratheon’s death. Since House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before Game of Thrones, chances are, dragons will be an even bigger part of the series than they were in Game of Thrones.
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021
The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/FOUBieuhE5
What about the other 'Game of Thrones' prequel?
There was another Game of Thrones prequel in the works which was reported to star Naomi Watts and take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, as opposed to hundreds. HBO scrapped plans for that prequel and has instead set its sights on House of the Dragon, going as far as to give the new prequel a green light for a full first season.
Fans might argue about which house on Game of Thrones is best or most important, but there’s no denying how important the Targaryens were before most of them died out and left behind Daenerys, Viserys (the third of his name), and the half-blood Targaryen, Jon Snow.
It’s still going to be a long wait before House of the Dragon premieres on HBO, but if it’s anything like its predecessor, the wait will be worth it.