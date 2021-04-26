What Is the 'House of the Dragon' Release Date? This 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Is Happening

You won't see Emilia Clarke reprise her role as the dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen, first of her name, etc. But you will meet other Targaryens and a ton of other characters never before known to the casual Game of Thrones fan.

Eve Best will play Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. Paddy Considine will play Viserys Targaryen and Emma D'Arcy will be Rhaenyra Targaryen. There's also Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, just to name a few.