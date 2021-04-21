Emilia Clarke May Be Single but She's Dated Some Big Names

Right now, it looks like Emilia is single and not looking to date anyone. She's not one to speak too openly about her relationships, but she has dated some well-known people over the years. Back in 2012, she reportedly started dating actor and producer Seth MacFarlane. The two broke up the following year, but she told Glamour Magazine that it's tough dating another actor because strangers feel entitled to talk about your relationships.

"Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice, like, 'I'm a big fan of the show, and I'm not sure what you're doing with that guy,' which I didn't react well to," Emilia said about a fan who approached her and Seth when they dated.

She's also been linked to Broadway star Cory Michael Smith. In 2014, the two were caught holding hands at Vanity Fair's Oscars party, according to Page Six. She's also said to have dated Australian actor Jai Courtney from 2014 to 2015.