Emilia Clarke Says That 'Game of Thrones' Episode 5 Is Bigger Than the Battle of Winterfell

Emilia Clarke pretty much confirmed a widely believed fan theory that Episode 5 of Game of Thrones' final season is going to be something extra super epic, so epic that it'll trump "The Long Night" and its Battle of Winterfell. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the English actress said that episodes "four, five, and six. They're all insane."

While there was a huge fan reaction to "The Long Night" and seeing the demise of the Night King go down the way it did, Clarke promises that the end of the show is "going to be mental – episode five is bigger. Episode five is ahhhh."

Which confirms a lot of what's been said about the way Season 8 is shaping up. Pacing wise, it makes a lot of sense to take things down a notch after such a crazy huge battle. There's a lot going on with Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy, and the teaser trailer for Episode 4 hints that there's going to be some treachery the Queen's plotting.

There's been a lot of talk of the "root and stem" line, which is the same thing that Arya Stark said to Walder Frey right before she fed him his family members and then slit his throat. Arya destroyed the entire Frey lineage and killed the man in his own home, "root and stem" style — she disrupted his entire house. Will Cersei attempt to foment the same familial destruction with Daenerys? If that is her plan, then there's one character at the center of all this: Sansa Stark.

Now that the Night King and White Walkers no longer pose a problem to mankind, Sansa might get back to mean-mugging Daenerys and she probably won't feel too happy about the fact that this white-haired dragon chick has got Jon Snow wrapped around her little finger. Will Cersei attempt to foment discord between both Dany and Sansa? And what's Jaime's role in this whole thing? There are some interesting theories floating around the internet.

Where will the battle in Episode 5 take place? Thematically, with the Battle of Winterfell being so dark and dreary and happening in the night, which is appropriate because they did fight the Night King, after all, many believe that viewers are going to get a "daytime" battle at King's Landing, the root of where all the problems began for the Starks in the first place.

King's Landing is a sunny place with fair weather, and a battle between humans in the clear light of day to show what we're capable of doing to one another as a species, all for bragging rights and the ability to sit on a big chair and bark out commands, will provide a nice contrast for the inspirational Battle of Winterfell where everyone joined forces to attack an evil that threatened everyone. Will Jaime kill Cersei? Probably, yes.

Game of Thrones loves, loves, loves recurring themes and callbacks, which is especially to evident to anyone who's a fan of the series. George R.R. Martin and the writing team behind the show also love subverting audience expectations and turning characters around, causing conflicting emotions in viewers everywhere. Out of all the characters on the show, it's hard to find one who exemplifies that more than Jaime Lannister.

In the first episode we see the man sleeping with his own sister and tossing a child out of a window. He's full of himself and comes off as a cold-hearted, entitled prick. Plus, he's got the title of "Kingslayer" and it's not a moniker well-earned: he stabbed a Targaryen in the back. But when we learn more about him, and see him go through the humbling trials and tribulations his character has to endure, and he still decides to forge ahead to do the right thing, we can't help but love him. The last test he has to endure, is his love for Cersei.

She's the only woman he's ever loved, as gross as it is, and he's even had kids with her, who all died. But, like the Mad King Aerys Targaryen, who Jaime broke his oath to and murdered, he too will have to betray Cersei for the right reason. Aerys was going to burn all of King's Landing to the ground, murdering everyone and slaying countless lives because he's a psychopath.

Cersei, vindictive, angry, and proud herself — and not afraid to use the wildfire to get what she wants — might attempt the same type of strategy to kill her enemies. It may force Jaime to perform the same "betrayal" yet again, only this time with much higher stakes: he will be forced to kill the woman he loves and the child that may (or may not) be growing inside her belly. The man just can't catch a break and there's a good chance that Episode 5 will end with either Jaime or Cersei getting murked.

🚨🚨🚨 Emilia Clarke just said on @jimmykimmel that episode 5 is better than episode 3 🚨🚨🚨 Jimmy’s reaction is hilarious too, “wait what happened, what’d you say?“ 😂😂 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bAVIsRpuLs — Jacob Gilmore (@jacobdgilmore) May 2, 2019

What about Tyrion Lannister? The fan-favorite character and master-planner hasn't been doing much this season, but don't expect him to sit idly by after Cersei broke her oath to him. There's also the prophecy (in the books at least) that Cersei would be killed by a younger brother, so even though all signs point to the fact that Jaime will be the one to kill Cersei, it could very well by Tyrion who does it. He killed one Lannister leader in Tywin — and he might have to do it again — making him an oathbreaker just like Jaime.

In terms of Lannister/Stark alliances, it's easy to forget that Tyrion was technically married to Sansa before Petyr Baelish carted her off to Ramsay Bolton. Which leaves a lot of people wondering whether or not their marriage still stands. If that is the case, could this be how Cersei will try to cause strife between the houses and perhaps get the Starks on her side against Daenerys?

