The New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Confirms the Return of the Lizard

At last, the official Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here, and yes, we are all freaking out. Why, you may ask? Well, a few of the web-slinger's most notorious villains are showing up in the highly anticipated holiday blockbuster.

If that's not enough for you to understand our excitement, maybe this is: It looks like most of the No Way Home villains are from the previous Spider-Man film franchises, thus revealing the multiverse — how cool is that?!