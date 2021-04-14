Could Winter Come Again With a Season 8 'Game of Thrones' Remake? (SPOILERS)

The television phenomenon known as Game of Thrones was adapted from George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy books and could already be in for a reboot. After the Game of Thrones Twitter account mysteriously tweeted "Winter is coming" on April 14, 2021, fans began to speculate about what the tweet could mean.

Due to the backlash from fans of the show around its Season 8, the most common theory for the tweet is that a Season 8 remake is in store — but is this theory just fantasy?

Is there a potential 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 remake?

If you haven't already seen the epic finale of the well-beloved television show, here's a quick rundown of where we left off. The season was only six episodes long, and it largely consisted of original content compared to prior seasons, which had George R.R. Martin's books from which to pull plot points. Since he has yet to finish the final books in the series, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, it was up to showrunners to fill in the gaps.

The series ends with answers to the two overarching series conflicts: the battle for the Iron Throne and the battle against the Army of the Dead, also known as White Walkers. In the first half of the season, protagonists Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and their allies face off against the Night King to a somewhat anticlimactic end as Arya Stark stabs him.

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 14, 2021

In the second half of the season, Cersei Lannister gathers an army to take on Jon, Daenerys, and their allies. Daenerys leads the siege against Cersei and, in the process, loses a bit of her humanity. She defeats Cersei's army and kills both her and Jaime Lannister, but in a shocking turn of events, Jon puts an end to her destruction by killing Dany in return.

Finally, the united leaders of Westeros choose Bran as the new king, with Tyrion Lannister as the Hand of the King. Sansa Stark becomes Queen of Winterfell, Arya sails west beyond Westeros, and for his crime of killing the queen, Jon is sentenced to life north of the Wall. While this ending was bittersweet, many of the season's plot twists left fans disappointed.



In light of universal fan disappointment in Season 8 and George R.R. Martin not yet completing The Winds of Winter, perhaps this is the opportunity HBO has been looking for to restore some faith in the Game of Thrones franchise. After all, Game of Thrones is turning into multiple spinoff shows, and even a stage play was written by George himself, so there's a lot of room for growth.