Jordan Peele Has Built His Career on Comedy and Creepiness — He Has the Net Worth to Show for It

When the series ended after five seasons, Jordan Peele made one of the most memorable career shifts in filmmaking history by writing and directing horror. His first film, Get Out, received critical acclaim and even netted him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards. He would go on to direct even more off-kilter horror films like Us in 2019, and most recently, Nope in 2022.

As one might expect, he's pretty much rolling it in by now. But what is his net worth exactly?