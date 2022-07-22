The Ending of 'Nope' Has Many Viewers Divided — Here's Why (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Nope.

At last, Jordan Peele and his genius storytelling return to the big screen with Nope.

The highly anticipated sci-fi horror film follows a horse-training sibling duo, played by Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, who encounter an extraterrestrial force looming over their California ranch. As expected, the flick is as intriguing as the trailers suggest, offering audiences a mind-blowing twist that no one saw coming.