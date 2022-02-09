These Horror Films Boasting Black Protagonists Offer Up a Healthy Dose of Nightmare Fuel

We bet you've never seen a horror movie about a troubled Black teenage Brooklynite possessing a dangerous obsession with vampires. Michael O'Shea's slow-burn 2016 film follows Milo (Eric Ruffin), a lonely, introverted teenage boy living in a crime-ridden Brooklyn housing project with his military veteran brother.

Milo spends his days alone, watching brutal nature videos, screening vampire films on VHS, researching vampire lore, and dreaming of becoming a bloodsucking slayer himself. Things take a turn when he meets the sweet, equally disturbed Sophia (Chloe Levine), whose interest in Milo might just get her killed.