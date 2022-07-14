Daniel Kaluuya Won't Reprise His Role as W'Kabi in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

According to the Los Angeles Times, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had setbacks ever since it was announced. The sequel was first slated for release in May 2022, but those plans changed when Chadwick passed away in the summer of 2020, after a private battle with cancer. The studio decided to continue with the sequel anyway, but changed its creative direction in order to honor the memory of the late actor by choosing to “explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”