These Out-of-This-World Movies Are Perfect for World UFO Day

Ridley Scott's 1979 film Alien launched a franchise that has since spawned three sequels, two prequels, and a crossover with the Predator franchise. This science-fiction film follows the crew of the commercial space ship Nostromo, who, after encountering an abandoned spaceship on an undiscovered moon, run afoul of an aggressive and terrifying extraterrestrial. Alien also gave the world Sigourney Weaver as pop culture icon Ripley.

You can stream Alien on Hulu.