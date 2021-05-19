Government Confirms UFOs so You Know What That Means — There's Oil on Mars

The past couple of years have been a whirlwind of insanity. From people honestly believing that World War 3 was going to break out to the peripatetic mess that was the COVID-19 pandemic , things have been kind of nuts. Somehow, in between all of that madness, there were government documents about UFOs being released for public consumption. And the US government basically confirmed that UFOs are real, but are they saying that aliens are legit?

Did the government say that aliens are real? In a way, yes.

While the White House's official Twitter account isn't publishing photos of little green men performing autopsies or going on record that the "Hangar 18" music video is based on true events, the Pentagon has stated that 2019 footage of an unidentified flying object captured by Navy Personnel is "legit." And by "legit," that's their way of saying they have no idea what the heck they're looking at.

The images look like something straight out of a science fiction film: Triangle-shaped aircrafts / devices / objects with blinking lights are flying through the sky, and no one has any idea what they are. Other videos show that the objects resemble an acorn, a blimp, and a sphere. While it's easy to wrap your head around the fact that a floating object could be shaped like a blimp, it's kind of weird to imagine an aircraft as an air-acorn or a sphere.

While the videos were originally captured in September of 2019, they were released in April of 2020. Sue Gough, spokesperson for the Pentagon stated, "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."

“Imagine a technology that can… fly 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar… has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces… That’s precisely what we’re seeing,” says the former head of the Pentagon’s UFO investigation program. https://t.co/gaYglDoDGI pic.twitter.com/TToSqJqaAT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2021 Source: Twitter

Retired U.S. Navy Pilot David Fravor discussed his interaction with the UFOs he encountered: "As I got close to it ... it rapidly accelerated to the south and disappeared in less than two seconds. This was extremely abrupt, like a ping-pong ball, bouncing off a wall. It would hit and go the other way."