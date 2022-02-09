Jordan Peele Is Ready to Creep the Hell out of Us Again in His Latest Horror Film, 'Nope'

Nope! Nope, nope, nope! Jordan Peele is ready to creep the crap out of us again in his upcoming horror film and it's just... Nope!

No, really. The move is called Nope. Everyone's favorite comedy genius-slash-horror mastermind is returning once again as he writes, produces, and directs a new horror film simply titled Nope. The film comes from his self-established movie studio, Monkeypaw Productions, and is set to come out this summer. But who's starring in Jordan's machinations this time?