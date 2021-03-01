Steven Yeun and His Wife Have Been Together Since Before 'The Walking Dead'

Glenn is gone on The Walking Dead, but he will never be forgotten and we can partly thank Steven Yeun for that. His acting chops have also afforded him a burgeoning film career and now that his 2020 drama Minari won a Golden Globe, it's safe to say his star is well on the rise. But outside of acting, Steven also has a wife and kids, so things are never really slowed down or boring in his professional or personal life.

Those who have followed his career since he was on The Walking Dead probably know all about his family in real life. For those who don't, however, it's hard not to wonder who Steven is married to and what sort of dynamic he and his wife have while he is working on building his career. And, just maybe, trying to move past his iconic but very much dead character, Glenn.

Who is Steven Yeun's wife?

Steven's wife is a photographer by the name of Joana Pak, who isn't part of show business, but has been with Steven since well before he garnered the fan base he has today. They were married in 2016 and while he was on The Walking Dead, she was often part of outings Steven went on with his co-stars. It's safe to say they have a solid relationship thanks to her lack of involvement in the competitive business herself.

Since they got married, it's unclear if Joana still works as a photographer, or if she has other career aspirations. But, judging by the handful of photos on her Instagram profile, she isn't too afraid of sharing their life with the world. Overall, though, Steven and Joana seem to prefer to keep things low-key when they can, which is totally understandable, given that they have a family to consider.

In 2017, Steven opened up to Martha Stewart Weddings about how he and Joana met shortly before he landed his iconic Walking Dead role and how he pursued her. "She walked into the bar where I was a really s---ty bartender, and it was kismet," Steven said, of meeting Joana before he even made the move to Los Angeles. "After that, I saw her every day for six months."