Ali Wong Won't Let Her Husband Forget About That Prenup She Signed

When most people think of Ali Wong, they may think of the comedienne as being perpetually pregnant. That’s because both of the 37-year-old’s highly acclaimed Netflix specials were filmed when she was expecting her daughters, Mari and Nikki, in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

The brunette beauty has since given fans an even more intimate look into her life with the autobiography "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life," which includes stories about her handsome and overwhelmingly supportive husband.