Does LaKeith Stanfield Have a Wife? He's Been Dating an Actress for Six Years

From the time LaKeith Stanfield was a teenager, the actor has been making a steady climb towards a successful career. His big break came when he was cast as Mark in the 2008 indie drama Short Term 12. Over the years, LaKeith would have more prominent roles, such as Jimmie Lee Jackson in the praised civil rights movie Selma and a co-starring role in the coming-of-age hit film Dope.

LaKeith is best known for joining the cast of Atlanta in 2015, starring alongside series creator Donald Glover. The 29-year-old is definitely one of Hollywood's most gifted stars, which is proven given his Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Bill O'Neal, Fred Hampton's trusted friend who was secretly working as an FBI mole in Judas and the Black Messiah .

Even though LaKeith's career is on the rise, he always remained pretty tight-lipped about his personal life. Fans want to know if he and his longtime girlfriend have tied the knot and are now husband and wife. Keep reading to find out the details of their relationship.

LaKeith Stanfield and his girlfriend, 'The Mindy Project' star Xosha Roquemore, are not married.

LaKeith and actress Xosha Roquemore have been dating since 2015. Fans of the show The Mindy Project will recognize her as the hilarious receptionist Tamra Webb who appeared in all six seasons. Xosha graduated from the esteemed New York University Tisch School of the Arts and is also an alum of actress Wendy Raquel Robinson's Amazing Grace Conservatory. Besides The Mindy Project, she is also known for playing Joann in Lee Daniels' Oscar-winning 2009 film Precious.

Xosha has also appeared in projects like Showtime's comedy series I'm Dying Up Here, biographical drama Brian Banks, and indie comedy G.B.F. She also had roles in BET+'s adaptation of The First Wives Club and Ava DuVernay's Cherish the Day.

In 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter but has shielded their child's identity from the public. Before the birth of their daughter, Xosha took to social media and announced her pregnancy in a now-deleted Instagram post celebrating International Women's Day.

As reported by CheatSheet, accompanying the photo of her growing baby bump was the caption, "I am WOMBMAN." Xosha no longer has an Instagram account, and LaKeith's Instagram only has only two posts, neither of them being of his girlfriend or his daughter. Both have Twitter accounts, but fans won't find pictures of the pair or any of their daughter. The two have posed for photos at red carpet events, but it's been quite some time since they've been photographed together.

For the most part, LaKeith and Xosha stay pretty quiet about their relationship — even in interviews. In an interview with Vulture, when LaKeith was asked about his girlfriend and their newborn at the time, he simply said, “I don’t talk about it.” Since the two of them are so private about their relationship, Xosha could be LaKeith's wife! They have been together for quite some time now, so he could have asked the mother of his child to be his wife for all anyone knows.