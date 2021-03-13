Does Édgar Ramírez Have a Wife? He's Been Romantically Linked to These Actresses

Does Édgar Ramírez Have a Wife? He's Been Romantically Linked to These ActressesBy Anna Garrison
Actor Édgar Ramírez has appeared in most of your favorite television shows and films for the past few years. He rose to fame as the titular character in Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and has continued to appear in more critically acclaimed work since. Now appearing as the fun-loving dad in the Netflix comedy Yes Day, fans want to know: does Édgar have a wife?
Does Édgar Ramírez have a wife?
Over the years, Édgar has been linked to many famous women but has never confirmed nor denied his romantic involvement with any. The most notable include his friendship with Ana de Armas; they met in 2013 when Robert De Niro organized a cast reading of Hands of Stone. While they have never confirmed their relationship was more than just deep admiration for one another, fans have been hopeful since her split from Ben Affleck.
Another person Édgar has been linked to is none other than Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he had a flirty Instagram exchange when she gushed about her love for his show The Undoing on social media. Her photo caption, "Who killed Elena Alves?" was a direct reference to the show to which Édgar reposted the photo to his Instagram story saying, "I'm all ears..."
Unfortunately, the flirtation appeared to be nothing more than a flirtation, as Kourtney is now happily in a relationship with Travis Barker.
The third person Édgar has been linked to goes back to his telenovela roots. Co-star and fellow Venezuelan actress Marisa Roman welcomed Édgar to Argentina in 2017 with a sweet Instagram post saying, "Ed is in town ... Only magic can happen!" accompanied by a photo of her kissing him on the cheek. While this in itself is pretty harmless, Édgar posted his photo of the two with an equally dreamy caption.
Sadly, none of these potential pairings have ever been confirmed, no matter how much fans want them to be true! There was even a rumor (which has since been dismissed) that Édgar was linked to his Yes Day co-star Jennifer Garner. Right now, it appears Édgar is single, which might work in his favor to give more time for his upcoming acting projects.
Édgar is dedicating his free time to new and exciting projects.
Between 2021 and2022, Èdgar is set to star in several intriguing blockbusters, including Netflix's Yes Day, Disney's Jungle Cruise, and Universal Pictures' new spy film The 355. Disney's Jungle Cruise also stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, but Édgar's role has yet to be revealed — although it was confirmed he is playing one of the main villains of the story.
The 355, meanwhile, reunites him with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story co-star Penelope Cruz, who plays Graciela, a Colombian psychologist. Édgar himself plays Agent Luis, a Colombian agent. (Perhaps the two characters are connected?) Sadly, we'll have to wait until 2022 to find out.
It sounds like while Édgar doesn't have a wife currently, fans can look forward to fantasizing about his dreamy new roles in the future! You can stream Yes Day exclusively on Netflix now.