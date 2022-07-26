What Is Mira Sorvino's Net Worth and What Is She Doing Now?
Goodfellas and Law & Order actor Paul Sorvino died at age 83 on July 25, 2022. The New York native was known for his tough guy persona as a criminal or crime fighter in film.
Paul, who died of natural causes, left behind his wife, Dee Dee Benkie, children, and grandchildren. Throughout his life, he had three kids — Michael, Amanda, and actress Mira Sorvino. Mira shared a touching tribute to Paul on social media after her father's death.
“My father, the great Paul Sorvino, has passed,” Mira wrote on Twitter. “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars, Dad, as you ascend.”
Although the father-daughter duo are both acclaimed actors, Paul seemingly allowed Mira to shine on her own. The actress has been in the public eye for decades and is still hard at work. So, what is Mira Sorvino’s net worth? Here are all the details!
Mira Sorvino’s net worth is quite impressive.
Mira’s current net worth sits at $16 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, most of her earnings came from acting and producing gigs.
Mira and her father weren’t the only actors in the Sorvino family. Her mother, Lorraine Davis, is an actor who left the field to pursue a career as a drama therapist. Due to their artsy backgrounds, Mira’s parents reportedly didn’t want her to follow in their footsteps. However, she eventually chased her dreams of being an actress.
Mira Sorvino
Actress, Producer
Net worth: $16 million
Mira Sorvino is an Oscar-winning actress and producer. She is best known for her roles in Mighty Aphrodite, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and Shining Vale.
Birthdate: Sept. 28, 1967
Birthplace: New York, N.Y.
Birth name: Mira Katherine Sorvino
Father: Paul Sorvino
Mother: Lorraine Davis
Marriage: Christopher Backus (m. 2004)
Children: Mattea Angel (b. 2004), Johnny Christopher (b. 2006), Holden Paul Terry (b. 2009), and Lucia (b. 2012)
Education: Harvard University
After graduating summa cum laude from Harvard University in 1989, Mira moved to New York and booked a role on Swans Crossing and in several films. In 1995, though, she landed her first big role as Linda Ash in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite. Mira’s portrayal as a young, lively sex worker landed her an Oscar win in 1996. During her acceptance speech, the actress credited Paul for everything she knew.
Following Mighty Aphrodite, Mira continued booking leading jobs in films like Beautiful Girls, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Summer of Sam, and Lifetime’s miniseries Human Trafficking.
While she acknowledges Mighty Aphrodite's impact on her career, Mira admittedly regrets her time working with Woody amid the sexual assault allegations made against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow. The actress said she supports Dylan’s claims and that Woody’s alleged actions “tainted” her early career.
"[Woody’s alleged behavior] ruins Mighty Aphrodite for me, ruins my Oscar performance, ruins that start of my career because I treasured it for years, and then it’s like, I should have denounced him,” Mira said in May 2022 on WTF Podcast, per IndieWire. “I should have known it then.”
What is Mira Sorvino doing now?
Mira has worked on various projects throughout the ‘90s, ‘00s, '10s, and ‘20s. In 2022, she starred alongside Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Judith Light in Starz’s Shining Vale. The actress also recently wrapped two films — Sound of Freedom and Lamborghini.
Off-screen, Mira is pretty active on social media. In addition to her Twitter page, fans can connect with the American Crime Story star on Facebook and Instagram. Mira also has a cameo for fans to join for $224.
Mira often shows off her life at home with her husband — actor Christopher Backus — and their four children on her social media accounts. The actress showered her husband of 18 years with love on her Instagram page for Father’s Day 2022.
“Happy Father’s Day, Chris — the kids so appreciate how very much you love them and do for them every day!!!” Mira wrote under a photo of her family. “And to all the wonderful Dads out there, thank you for everything you pour into caring for your children!!”