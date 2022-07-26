What Is Mira Sorvino's Net Worth and What Is She Doing Now?

Goodfellas and Law & Order actor Paul Sorvino died at age 83 on July 25, 2022. The New York native was known for his tough guy persona as a criminal or crime fighter in film.

Paul, who died of natural causes, left behind his wife, Dee Dee Benkie, children, and grandchildren. Throughout his life, he had three kids — Michael, Amanda, and actress Mira Sorvino. Mira shared a touching tribute to Paul on social media after her father's death.