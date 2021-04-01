Mia Farrow Defends Her Children's Honor When Skeptics Fire Shots

It’s not common for too much time to pass before Mia Farrow and Woody Allen’s marriage, rife with controversy, abuse, and speculation, is back in the spotlight. Now, it’s because of the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, in which Mia Farrow and a few of her children, including some of her adopted children , are interviewed regarding Woody Allen’s alleged sexual abuse towards Dylan Farrow.

Woody Allen's innocence has been a question in the media for years, and in 2018, one of Mia Farrow’s adopted sons, Moses, actually came forward in support of Woody Allen. Since then, there’s been even more speculation as to who is in the wrong, and now many people are pointing fingers at Mia for omitting the deaths of three of her adopted children from the documentary that these same people claim is skewed in her favor.

She explained of her son, "My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life.”

"My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner, and mother to her own children. She died at 35 from complications of HIV / AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness, she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner," she continued. "She succumbed to her illness and died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms."

"My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered and her heart ailment," she wrote.

Mia tweets, “Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless. However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children, and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."

Why doesn’t Kristof investigate and write about Mia Farrow abusing her disabled children including 3 deaths not including ruining her daughter’s life by fabricating her sexual abuse. How can he ignore and condone what this sick woman has done?

Between social media and several reviews of Allen v. Farrow , one titled, “HBO Doc About Woody Allen & Mia Farrow Ignores Mia’s 3 Dead Kids, Her Child Molester Brother, Other Family Tragedies,” there is a lot of negativity going towards Mia Farrow. As we know, the death of a child is a tragedy no matter what, but she felt the need to speak out.

Mia Farrow’s adopted son, Moses, has a different story when it comes to her children’s deaths.

In 2018, Moses, one of Mia’s adopted children, posted to his blog in support of Woody Allen, sharing his account of growing up with Mia and Woody as parents. Moses claims that Mia was physically abusive to her adopted children, himself included, and writes about the deaths of his siblings.

It's like nothing that those who were estranged from Mia Farrow says matters. Even though their abuse is quite relevant to this story at large. The deaths of those children matter. #AllenVFarrow — Erik Killmonger (@KillmongerU) March 22, 2021 Source: Twitter

He writes that Tam had struggled with depression, but that Mia wrote it off as “moody.” He then recounts: “One afternoon in 2000, after one final fight with Mia, which ended with my mother leaving the house, Tam committed suicide by overdosing on pills."

"My mother would tell others that the drug overdose was accidental, saying that Tam, who was blind, didn’t know which pills she was taking," he continued. "But Tam had both an ironclad memory and sense of spatial recognition. And, of course, blindness didn’t impair her ability to count."

Moses goes on to insist that his brother, Thaddeus, would have corroborated this but has since “committed suicide by shooting himself in his car, less than 10 minutes from my mother’s house.” He then describes his sister Lark’s death as due to going down a “path of self-destruction” and addiction, stating she died from AIDS-related illnesses in poverty, a very different story from what Mia shared.

The eerie part of Moses’ blog post is near the end, when he addresses his mom, saying, “I’m guessing your next step will be to launch a campaign to discredit me for speaking out. I know it comes with the territory. And it’s a burden I am willing to bear.” Not only did she discredit Moses, but the documentary features nine of Mia’s children, several of which are adopted, speaking in support of Mia Farrow.

It seems impossible to know the full truth. What we do know for sure is that the deaths of Mia’s children are tragic, but the omission of them from the documentary does not make anyone any more or less innocent. Allen v. Farrow is streaming now on HBO Max.