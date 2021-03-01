Mia Farrow and André Previn Adopted Soon-Yi in 1978 — a Year Before Their Divorce

The relationship famously came to an end in 1992 when the controversial director started dating Soon-Yi Previn. But what's there to know about their individual background stories? Who is Mia's ex-husband André Previn — and why did they get a divorce?

The four-episode-long HBO miniseries Allen v. Farrow takes a new look at Mia Farrow 's turbulent relationship with long-time creative collaborator and romantic partner Woody Allen.

Mia Farrow started dating André Previn in 1968. They got divorced in 1979.

"She does not exist" Mia's ex-husband, André Previn, described Soon-Yi's social standing in the broader family — Mia has 14 children — in a previous interview with Vanity Fair. The rift between mother and daughter likely emerged once Mia stumbled upon a stack of photographs in Woody's Manhattan apartment. But before her much-publicized conflict with Woody began, Mia was in a committed relationship with André.

It's understood that Mia and André first met in London in 1968. Reportedly, Mia was working on A Dandy in Aspic, a spy-thriller directed by Anthony Mann. The casting of the film took place in 1967. Meanwhile, André was busy shaking things up over at the London Symphony Orchestra, where he was appointed as the principal conductor in 1968. Some believe that Mia, André, and his wife, Dory, may have lived together for a while.

André left Dory, his wife and long-term collaborator — with whom he worked on movie soundtracks like Valley of the Dolls — after learning about Mia's pregnancy with twins, Matthew and Sascha, in 1969. Mia gave birth to the beautiful twin boys on Feb. 26, 1970.

André's divorce was finalized in July 1970. Dory released a new album, "On My Way to Where" the same year, which also featured the song "Beware of Young Girls." Reportedly, she was encouraged to write new songs while receiving therapy for the emotional turmoil resulting from her fallout with André.

