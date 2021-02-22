Mia Farrow Has 14 Children — Where Are They Now?By Shannon Raphael
Since Woody Allen and Mia Farrow split in 1992, their issues have played out in front of the public, largely because Woody went on to marry Mia's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.
While Woody and Mia were together, the actress was a muse for the director. She starred in 13 of his films during their 12-year romance, and they were one of Hollywood's most famous pairs at the time.
Decades after their breakup, the former couple is, once again, the subject of attention with the release of the four-part HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow. The program examines the sexual abuse allegations against Woody, which came from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow and the subsequent legal battles that ensued. Woody has continued to vehemently deny the accusations.
While many know of Mia's kids Dylan Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn, and Ronan Farrow, the actress is actually a mom to 14 children.
Where are Mia Farrow's children now? Several have remained in the public eye, others have kept their lives more private, and three have tragically passed away.
Mia Farrow had six children with her first husband, pianist André Previn.
After her highly publicized two-year marriage to singer Frank Sinatra came to an end in 1968, The Great Gatsby actress wed the German-American pianist/composer in 1970.
The couple, who were 16 years apart in age, welcomed twin sons named Matthew and Sascha in February of 1970. Their birth came about seven months before their parents' wedding (André was still legally married when he first got together with Mia).
Matthew works as a lawyer in New York, and he married Tarnisha Antoinette in 2003. Tarnisha is also a lawyer, and the pair shares two kids together.
Sascha was an accountant, but he now stays home with his daughter, whom he shares with his second wife.
André and Mia adopted a daughter from Vietnam named Lark Previn in 1973. The mother of two passed away on Christmas Day in 2008.
Lark made headlines when she was caught shoplifting with her sister, Summer "Daisy" Previn (who was adopted at the age of 2 in 1976).
Daisy had been married to Lark's husband's brother, and the two had a son together. She is now based in Brooklyn, and she works as a construction manager.
Mia and André's third biological child, Fletcher Previn, was born in 1974. He's currently the chief information officer for IBM, and he has a close relationship with Mia.
Just a year before André and Mia divorced in 1979, they adopted Soon-Yi Previn. She has been married to Woody Allen since 1997, and the couple adopted two daughters together.
Soon-Yi has also alleged that Mia was abusive toward her, and the timeline of her relationship with Woody has been the subject of much discussion for decades.
The actress adopted two more children following her divorce from André.
Following her split from her second husband, Mia continued to expand her brood. In 1980, she adopted Moses Farrow, a 2-year-old from South Korea. Moses has cerebral palsy, and he works as a licensed family therapist in Connecticut.
Her adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, was born in Texas in 1985.
Once Mia and Woody embarked on their relationship, both Moses and Dylan were formally adopted by Woody in 1991. Dylan is a key figure in the HBO docu series Allen v. Farrow, as she discussed the sexual abuse allegations against her former adoptive father.
Dylan and her husband have a daughter named Evangeline.
Woody and Mia are the parents of Ronan Farrow, who is an investigative reporter.
Seven years into their relationship, Mia and Woody had Satchel "Ronan" O'Sullivan Farrow together. Ronan is the couple's only biological child together.
Ronan graduated from Bard College at the age of 15, and his impressive resume includes being a Rhodes Scholar, working as an adviser to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and investigating allegations against Harvey Weinstein for The New Yorker.
The 33-year-old no longer has a relationship with his dad, though Mia herself suggested in 2013 that it was possible that Frank Sinatra was actually Ronan's biological father. In addition to continuing his reporting, Ronan appears regularly on Today, and he's worked on documentaries for HBO.
He's engaged to podcast host and former White House speechwriter Jon Lovett, whom he began dating in 2011.
The 'Rosemary's Baby' actress subsequently adopted five more children.
Within three years of her split from Woody, Mia added five more kids to her family: Tam, Kaeli-Shea, Frankie-Minh, Isaiah, and Gabriel "Thaddeus."
Tam passed away at the age of 21 in 2000 from heart failure.
Kaeli-Shea is now known as Quincy Maureen Farrow, and she has a daughter named Coretta with her husband, Ethan.
Isaiah works as an English Language teacher in Bangkok, and it's unclear what Frankie-Minh is up to at this time.
Unfortunately, Thaddeus completed suicide at the age of 27 in 2016.
Mia does sporadically update her followers on Instagram as to what many of her kids are doing.
