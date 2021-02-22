Mia Farrow Has 14 Children — Where Are They Now?

While Woody and Mia were together, the actress was a muse for the director. She starred in 13 of his films during their 12-year romance, and they were one of Hollywood's most famous pairs at the time.

Since Woody Allen and Mia Farrow split in 1992, their issues have played out in front of the public, largely because Woody went on to marry Mia's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

Decades after their breakup, the former couple is, once again, the subject of attention with the release of the four-part HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow. The program examines the sexual abuse allegations against Woody, which came from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow and the subsequent legal battles that ensued. Woody has continued to vehemently deny the accusations.

Where are Mia Farrow's children now? Several have remained in the public eye, others have kept their lives more private, and three have tragically passed away.

While many know of Mia's kids Dylan Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn, and Ronan Farrow , the actress is actually a mom to 14 children.

Mia Farrow had six children with her first husband, pianist André Previn.

After her highly publicized two-year marriage to singer Frank Sinatra came to an end in 1968, The Great Gatsby actress wed the German-American pianist/composer in 1970. The couple, who were 16 years apart in age, welcomed twin sons named Matthew and Sascha in February of 1970. Their birth came about seven months before their parents' wedding (André was still legally married when he first got together with Mia).

Matthew works as a lawyer in New York, and he married Tarnisha Antoinette in 2003. Tarnisha is also a lawyer, and the pair shares two kids together. Sascha was an accountant, but he now stays home with his daughter, whom he shares with his second wife. André and Mia adopted a daughter from Vietnam named Lark Previn in 1973. The mother of two passed away on Christmas Day in 2008.

Lark made headlines when she was caught shoplifting with her sister, Summer "Daisy" Previn (who was adopted at the age of 2 in 1976). Daisy had been married to Lark's husband's brother, and the two had a son together. She is now based in Brooklyn, and she works as a construction manager.

Mia and André's third biological child, Fletcher Previn, was born in 1974. He's currently the chief information officer for IBM, and he has a close relationship with Mia. Just a year before André and Mia divorced in 1979, they adopted Soon-Yi Previn. She has been married to Woody Allen since 1997, and the couple adopted two daughters together.

Soon-Yi has also alleged that Mia was abusive toward her, and the timeline of her relationship with Woody has been the subject of much discussion for decades.

Source: Getty