Netflix Stand-Up Star Brian Regan Has Been Divorced Since 2011

Because most live shows have been canceled for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people have turned to taped musicals like Hamilton or pre-recorded stand-up specials on Netflix to try to replicate the magic of the real thing.

Stand-up comedy acts have given a multitude of viewers an escape and a reason to laugh during a time of such uncertainty. Brian Regan's third Netflix special, Brian Regan: On the Rocks, is set to debut on Feb. 23.