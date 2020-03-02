We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
taylortomlinson1-1583179155510.jpg
Source: Netflix

Taylor Tomlinson's Comedy Special Is All About "The Virus" of Being in Your Twenties

By

Last Comic Standing alum Taylor Tomlinson is dishing about why her twenties aren't all that great in her Netflix comedy special Quarter-Life Crisis. The special, which drops on March 3, will surely boost the comedian's fanbase, and have us all wondering why exactly people say that one's twenties are the best years ever. 

Who is Taylor Tomlinson? She's baring it all in her Netflix special, but she also had an interesting start in her comedy career during her teen years. Read on to find out why you should be keeping her on your radar. 