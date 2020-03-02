Taylor Tomlinson's Comedy Special Is All About "The Virus" of Being in Your Twenties

Before the 26-year-old went through her quarter-life crisis and got her very own Netflix special, she had a fairly atypical beginning to her comedy career. Taylor was raised in California by a very religious family, and her father wanted something to bond with her about before she went off to college.

He chose for the pair to attend a comedy class in the basement of their church. Taylor was just 16 at the time, but it was soon clear that she had a natural talent for delivering joles.